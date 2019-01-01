Tanzania vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Tanzania and Kenya will face off in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania on Sunday.
Harambee Stars won the bragging rights during the team's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) meeting clash in Egypt where a double from striker Michael Olunga allowed the Kenyan's to come from behind to beat Tanzania 3-2 in a Group D clash.
The first leg hosts will be looking for revenge in front of their home fans and to bounce back after a disappointing Afcon campaign.
A win for either side will be vital ahead of the second leg to be played in Kenya on August 4.
|Game
|Tanzania vs Kenya
|Date
|Sunday, July 28
|Time
|4:00pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game can be watched live on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|Azam TV
In the Kenya the game will also be broadcast on Azam TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|Azam TV/ FKF facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula, Metacha Mhata, Juma Kaseja
|Defenders
|Nyoni, Yondani, Mwantika, Michael, Godfrey, Maganga, Ngalema, Mobi
|Midfielders
|Salum, Yahya, Domayo, Abubakar, Masoud, Nado, Mkude, Lyanga
|Forwards
|Bocco, Chilunda, Ajibu, Diluga, Makame, Aye, Kelvin John
Tanzania will field the strongest team possible with the likes of Aishi Manula, Erasto Nyoni, Kelvin Yondani, Mudathir Yahya, Jonas Mkude and John Bocco all expected to start.
Tanzania starting XI: Manula, Yondani, Nyoni, Mwantika, Mobi, Domayo, Nado, Mkude, Bocco, Chilunda, Makame.
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, John Oyemba
|Defenders
|Omurwa, Owino, Ochieng', Kibwage, J. Onyango
|Midfielders
|Abuya, Isuza, Odhiambo (C), Muguna, Shambi, Masika, Osok, Hassan, Onyango, Miheso, Omoto
|Forwards
|Lokale, Ochieng, Mutamba, Kipkirui
Kenya will be without Sofapaka attacker John Avire who went AWOL from camp following a transfer saga involving him and former FKF CEO Robert Muthomi, while Paul Were will not be available owing to his impending transfer to an unnamed club in Europe.
Mathare United defender Johnstone Omurwa and Wazito's Musa Masika were late inclusions in the team, but they are unlikely to start against Tanzania.
Former Bandari custodian Farouk Shikalo became ineligible to turn out for Kenya after signing for the Tanzania side Yanga SC as only players participating in their country's domestic league are eligible for selection.
Kenya starting XI: Oyemba, Owino, Kibwage, Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Muguna, Isuza, Abuya, Kipkirui and Mutamba.
Match Preview
This is the first time Tanzania and Kenya have been paired in Chan competition, and both will be looking to gain East Africa bragging rights as well as qualifying for the next stage of the competition.
None of the players in the Chan Kenya squad played against Tanzania in the 3-2 win in Egypt, with Oyemba and Odhiambo unused substitutes.
Tanaznia goalkeeper Aishi Manula was in goal when Taifa Stars fell 3-2 to their counterparts from Kenya. Erasto Nyoni, Kelvin Yondani, Mudathir Yahya and David Mwantika were other starters in the game while John Bocco and Frank Domayo came in as substitutes.
The absence of Kenyan keeper Shikalo will give James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars and John Oyemba of Kariobangi Sharks a chance to fight for the starting role.
Taifa Stars coach Etienne Ndayiragije has admitted the game will be tough but they will be going for the win.
“Every game is tough. This is the game we need to win, it’s a knockout, if you lose you are out, we cannot afford to lose. We know Kenya is a good team but we will play well to win and ease the pressure for the return leg,” Ndayiragije told reporters on Saturday.
His opposite number Sebastien Migne echoed same sentiments, but gave his hosts the upper hand.
“It will be difficult to repeat the same kind of performance against Tanzania. It is still a derby but also it is a match of football but the more important thing was to win against them at Afcon, it was more important for us than anything else,” Migne told Goal before the team left for Tanzania.
“For Chan, it is another competition, maybe they have two or three clubs more strong than the clubs in Kenyan league and we know it will be difficult to beat them again but I am confident we will get a positive result.”
Kenya are yet to play in the finals of Chan and will be keen to advance to the next round where Sudan awaits.