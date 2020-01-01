Tanzania to miss three as Taifa Stars take on Tunisia

The East Africans have confirmed three players will miss the away match against the North African nation on Friday

have confirmed they will miss three key players against in the qualifier on Friday.

The Taifa Stars arrived in Tunis on Thursday in readiness for the first meeting between the two sides this month that will be played at Stade Olympique de Rades.

However, news coming from the team’s camp have confirmed that three players – captain Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, and Adam Adam – will not be available to face the North African giants.

While Ulimwengu and Adam failed to secure their travel documents in time and this missed the flight to link up with the team, Samatta has been ruled out owing to a knee injury.

“We can now confirm three players, Ulimwengu, Samatta, and Adam will not be available as we take on Tunisia,” a source in the team camp told Goal on Friday.

Meanwhile, striker Simon Msuva had promised a decent outing against Tunisia.

“We know how difficult the task is, playing away from home and also against a big African giant but one thing I can assure the fans is that we are ready to battle and get a favourable result,” Msuva said in a statement on Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) social media pages.

“We know Tunisia is a tough team while playing at home, they are not easy to handle but I feel we can push them, we want to get a good result and we want the fans to pray for us, we want them to rally behind us.”

Goalkeepers: Juma Kaseja (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC).

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Deus Kaseke (Young Africans SC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Brayson David (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans SC), Abdallah Kheri (Azam FC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC).

Midfielders: Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans SC), Farid Mussa (Young Africans SC), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Iddy Suleiman (Azam FC), Thomas Ulimwengu ( ), Saidi Hamisi (Simba SC).

Strikers: Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahçe), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jadida), John Bocco (Simba SC), Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC).