Tanzania giants Yanga SC fire coach Eymael after demeaning remarks

The tactician allegedly called the club's fans dogs and baboons after a frustrating draw against Mtibwa Sugar

Yanga SC have fired coach Luc Eymael for allegedly racist remarks made on Wednesday, July 22, following a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar which saw the team drop to third position in the league last week.

The fans were unhappy with some of the decisions made in the game and the draw made the situation worse. The Belgian manager then allegedly called the fans dogs and baboons after the match.

His comments were not well received by the club's management and, as expected, action has been taken against the experienced coach.

"Yanga management has been saddened by inhumane and racist remarks made by coach Luc Eymael and reported by several media outlets as well as social media," the 27-time-league champions said in a statement signed by interim Secretary-General Simon Patrick and obtained by Goal.

"Owing to those unsporting remarks, Yanga management has decided to fire Luc Eymael effective today, Monday, July 27 and will ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible."

The Jangwani-based side have also apologised to respective authorities for the remarks made by the 60-year-old.

"The management apologises to the country's leaders, Football Federation (TFF), members, Yanga fans and the citizens in general for the disgusting and demeaning remarks by coach Luc Eymael.

"Yanga SC values and believe in pillars of discipline and humanity, and is against any form of racism."

The tactician has explained what prompted him to react that way after collecting a point against Mtibwa Sugar.

"On Wednesday, I was very frustrated after the game... I was disappointed with the direction of the fans," Eymael told Goal.

"I didn't go for the interview, just went straight to my hotel. All people were calling me [names] but I did not want to respond.

"Then there is this one guy from Simba who kept harassing me, and I reacted."

Eymael was appointed to lead Wananchi in January, taking over from Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera.

The Belgian coach is known for speaking his mind and has a history of making controversial remarks.

During his reign, Yanga struggled for consistency; he had a target of winning the and ensure the team plays in the Caf Confederation Cup next season, but a 4-1 loss to Simba SC in the cup semi-finals meant he missed out on his cup target.

