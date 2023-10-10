'Spurs will collapse, as usual' - Tottenham told they're not 'consistent' enough to clinch Premier League title by former Arsenal & Manchester City star Bacary Sagna

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to 'collapse' this season after their strong start.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sagna, 40, has claimed Ange Postecoglou's side do not have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title, after questioning the level of talent they possess outside their captain Heung-Min Son.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The title race will be between Arsenal and Manchester City, Spurs will collapse, as usual," Sagna told Paddy Power. "And that’s not just me speaking as an Arsenal fan. I don’t see them being consistent enough all season.

“Apart from Heung-Min Son, I don’t see anyone in that team that can lead the team or play a vital role in Spurs’ title race. I have respect for the players, and they play good football under a good coach, but the season is very long, and I don’t see them competing on a long-term basis. They started well, and they can qualify for the Champions League, but I don’t see them competing for the title.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs currently sit top of the Premier League table, level on points with Mikel Arteta's side, following their unbeaten start to the season. Speaking after their most recent 1-0 win over Luton Town, where his side were reduced to ten players following a Yves Bissouma red card, Postecoglou claimed the squad were aiming to change the "destiny" of the team, who are without a trophy since 2008.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? The Spurs boss will aim to build on the impressive start he has enjoyed in the Premier League, as he prepares his squad to host London rivals Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend.