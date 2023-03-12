Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was the target of ridicule from Southampton fans during his side's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Fernandes had difficult afternoon vs Saints

Sent shot over the bar

Away fans mocked the Portugal midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder - who has been the subject of controversy recently - did not have the best of days during Sunday's Premier League match, as he sent a shot sailing over the bar and then had an appeal for a penalty waved away by the referee. The Saints fans enjoyed the Portugal star's misery, as they sang "he's going to cry in a minute" after seeing his reaction.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes' agony summed up United's misfortune in the match against the Premier League's bottom team. They were unable to break through and find the opening goal and the situation was made worse when Casemiro was sent off in the first half.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After the clash against Southampton, United will return to Europa League action when they face Real Betis in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday.