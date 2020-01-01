Simba SC leave it late to defeat relegation-threatened KMC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi struck twice in the second half to get a vital win ahead of the Kariakoo Derby

Simba SC opened a 14-point gap at the top of the Mainland League after defeating relegation-threatened KMC FC 2-0 on Sunday night.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not lost to the Kinondoni side in their past three meetings, and the 20-time champions had won all the games played, scoring six goals in the process and conceding just two. The first leg ended 2-0 in favour of the league leaders.

The visitors came into the match desperate for maximum points to revive their hopes of evading the axe from the top tier by the end of the season.

It seemed a positive result was a possible mission when they managed to hold their visitors to a goalless draw in the first half as well as a good part of the second one.

However, the Msimbazi-based side managed to silence the home fans in the 72nd minute when Luis Miquissone gave them a deserved opener.

Two minutes later, the attacker doubled the advantage after capitalising on a defensive lapse by the hosts.

It was a win that took Simba to 62 points after playing 24 matches. Azam are second with 48 points, two more than second-placed Namungo, while 27-time champions Yanga SC are fourth with 44 points after 23 games.

The next assignment for Simba will be away against Yanga in the Kariakoo Derby. In the first leg, Yanga came from two goals down to get a 2-2 draw with their bitter rivals.