Simba Queens celebrate Tanzanian Women's Premier League title

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have celebrated their first the league diadem after a final day triumph over TSC Queens in Mwanza

Simba Queens have celebrated being crowned champions of the Tanzanian Women's following Wednesday's 9-0 defeat of TSC Queens in the final game of the season in Mwanza.

Aisha Jaffary opened the scoring for Simba just six minutes into the contest before Oppa Clement doubled the lead in the 42nd minute and Joele Bukuru added a third on the brink of the half-time break.

Simba continued from where they left off in the first half as Clement bagged her brace and the visitors' fourth, scoring two minutes after the restart.

Bukuru followed up with the fifth for Simba in the 52nd minute before Clement hit her treble two minutes later.

The rampant visitors never relented as Mwanahamis Omary found the back of the net three times in the final stages to complete the rout.

The 9-0 triumph means the Queens recorded 18 victories out of their 22 games this season to garner 56 points, pipping last season's winners JKT Queens to the top spot, with a four-point difference.

Head coach Musa Hassan Mgosi told Cafonline: "When we started this team, we wanted to make an impact on women football in the country and protect the Simba brand as well.

“We are happy that we broke the dominance of JKT Queens and we are now looking forward to defend our title next season.

"We need to maintain this quality and also boost the squad to win more trophies.”

The maiden women's domestic success of the Queens means Simba has completed a double after the men’s side won the men’s Premier League title this season.

For awards, JKT Queens forward Fatuma Mustapha clinched the Golden Boot after netting 33 goals during the season.