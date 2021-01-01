Shearer hails Ndidi, names Maja, Aubameyang in Premier League Team of the Week

The African stars delivered spectacular performances for their respective clubs last weekend and have been rewarded for the showings

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has praised the impressive defensive display from Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in their stunning 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday.

Shearer also named Ndidi in his Premier League Team of the Week along with Fulham’s Josh Maja and Arsenal centre-forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ndidi was rock solid for the King Power Stadium outfit against Jurgen Klopp’s men to help his side secure all three points in the encounter.

The Nigeria international made five tackles, three interceptions, five clearances and blocked three shots in his effort to ensure his side extend their unbeaten run to four games.

The victory moved Leicester to the third spot on the Premier League table after gathering 46 points from 24 games.

Shearer has hailed the showings of the midfielder and included him among the best performing players in the week under review.

“He [Ndidi] gave great protection to the defence when Liverpool were on top, and then won the midfield battle when Leicester hit back so impressively,” Shearer told Premier League website.

Maja, meanwhile, opened his goalscoring account for Fulham against Everton, bagging two goals in the encounter to inspire them to winning ways after an eight-game winless run.

The Super Eagles forward has earned the praise of Shearer and has also been included in the star-studded Premier League Team of the Week, along with Arsenal forward Aubameyang, who scored a hat-trick against Leeds United.

“With both goals on his full debut, he [Maja] may have just given Fulham a chance of staying up,” he added.

“He [Aubameyang] was magnificent as he scored his first Premier League hat-trick.”

The African stars were joined on the list along with Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa, Burnley duo of Matt Lowton and James Tarkowski and West Ham United’s Craig Dawson.

Also included are Manchester City duo of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto and Leicester’s Harvey Barnes.

Ndidi, Maja and Aubameyang will be expected to continue their impactful contributions for their respective clubs in their next outings.