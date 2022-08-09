Sarr super talented after amazing goal for Watford in West Brom draw - Edwards

The Lion of Teranga scored an incredible goal from inside his own half as the Hornets held the Baggies at the Hawthorns

Watford manager Rob Edwards has praised winger Ismaila Sarr after his superb goal against West Bromwich Albion in their 1-1 EFL Championship draw on Monday.

After the Baggies had started strongly in the second fixture of the season at the Hawthorns, it was the Senegal international who pulled off a moment of magic to put the Hornets ahead.

Sarr received the ball while in his own half and spotted West Brom stopper David Button off his line. He stepped up to unleash an outrageous shot that flew all the way into the back of the net.

“I’ve not seen that yet [in training] but I’m not surprised by it because he [Sarr]’s super talented,” the 39-year-old Watford manager told the club's official website with a smile after the game.

“I didn’t see it coming but as soon as it left his foot I knew it was in. It was an amazing goal. That’s down to Isma and his quality; it was one of those moments of genius."

Sarr had another chance to win the game for Watford in the 73rd minute but he missed from the penalty spot after his weak effort was saved by Button.

Despite the miss, Edwards has labelled Sarr as a brave player for stepping up to convert the kick.

“I’m sure he’ll be disappointed [about the penalty] but he’s been incredible and is a big reason why we got a point," said Williams adding: "He’s brave enough to step up and take the penalty, it didn’t go in but we probably didn't deserve it, so we deal with that and support him.”

Sarr started alongside Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis. He featured for 90 minutes before he was withdrawn in added time.

Watford will next come up against Burnley at Vicarage Road on Friday.