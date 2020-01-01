Rupia: Where will ex-AFC Leopards striker play next season?

The Kenya forward is a free agent after his contract with Ingwe expired in June, but where will he play in the new season?

Free agent Elvis Rupia's availability has made him a key topic of discussion among Kenyan fans, and the inevitable subject of scrutiny for clubs.

The forward's contract with 13-time league champions AFC expired in June, and he's currently seeking his next destination.

The 25-year-old joined Ingwe from 2018/19 National champions Wazito FC, where he had failed to deliver as expected.

Rupia had joined the promoted side as a free agent after parting ways with Zambian top tier side Power Dynamos, a team he joined from KPL side in July 2018. While at the Western-based side, the forward scored 15 goals in 22 matches to attract interest from Dynamos.

At Wazito, Rupia managed to score eight goals in the 15 matches the team played between August and December. Of the eight goals, there were two hat-tricks, which came against , who were eventually relegated after failing to honour three top tier games, and bottom-placed .

It was not enough to convince new coach Stewart Hall, and he was eventually offloaded to AFC Leopards in the January transfer window.

At Ingwe, the striker managed to rediscover his firing boots instantly. After joining the team on the January transfer window deadline day, the player was on target in his first game against which gave his new side maximum points.

He went on to score three goals in the four league games before the Covid-19 pandemic led to the suspension of the top tier on March 16.

In an earlier interview with Goal, coach Gilbert Selebwa gave his opinion on the striker's ability: "[Rupia] is an old fashioned striker who knows his work is to score goals," the experienced tactician began.

"[John] Makwatta was an intelligent player as compared to Rupia; these are two players who are different.

"Yes, [Makwatta] had an impact, he is a good player, I take nothing away from him, but I feel Rupia will be even better for Leopards owing to his predatory instincts...I am sure he will be better."

Where could Rupia move next?

The most likely decision will be signing a new deal at Leopards. Both parties have shown interest in working together in the 2020/21 season.

"Rupia is one of the key players for AFC Leopards and as such we are not ready to lose him," Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda told Goal. "We have already started talking to his representatives over a possible extension after the deal runs down in June and I am very sure we will tie him down soon.

"Rupia is one of the best players for our club currently, and we cannot take any risk or afford to lose him."

The striker confirmed the team has made an initial move to keep him.

"Of course, the [Leopards] officials have approached me over a contract extension but I have told them to wait until I get back to Nairobi we can discuss it," Rupia told Goal. "It is something which needs keenness and consultations before making the final decision."

Could Rupia fit in at ?

Certainly, Rupia would be a major asset for Gor Mahia and could seamlessly fit in at the champions.

K'Ogalo currently are struggling in the attacking front. After the exits of Gnamien Yikpe and Francis Afriyie, Juma Balinya was brought onboard, but he has struggled to fit in.

The former Wazito striker can be signed to lead Sir'kal in the Caf ; he is a striker who could finish the loose balls in the dangerzone and create other opportunities as well.

The fact that the striker is a free agent makes it even easier to convince him to join the team. An irresistible offer should be put on the table and K'Ogalo would have their man.

Rupia could cure Yanga SC's striking problem

One department that has been problematic for the 27-time league champions is the attacking unit. Coach Luc Eymael, on several occasions, has expressed his frustrations publicly.

"I am disappointed with all my strikers," the Belgian previously told Goal after his team had failed to score against Azam in a Mainland League match.

"We created chances after chances, but we don’t finish the chances we create, if we don’t score, that is a big problem, 30 crosses and we cannot find the back of the net? I think that is a big problem."

Recently, the fans were on the necks of Ivorian Gnamien Yikpe and DR Congo forward David Molinga for failing to perform.

Article continues below

However, Rupia is desperate to make his mark abroad after his failed move in Zambia. "If I get a good offer from abroad, I will definitely consider it," the Kenyan affirmed.

It is a gamble which Eymael might regret not taking if he hesitates.

Rupia is a quality player who can shape any attack when given a chance, and it will be fascinating to see where he will ply trade in the forthcoming football season.