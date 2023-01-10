Rashford matches Rooney Man Utd goal feat by extending scoring streak against Charlton in Carabao Cup win

Marcus Rashford netted twice against Charlton in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win on Tuesday to extend his home scoring streak to eight matches.

Longest home goal streak since Rooney

Scored in six straight matches home and away

In great form entering Manchester derby

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcus Rashford became the first Manchester United player to score in eight home games in a row since Wayne Rooney in March 2010. His pair of late goals against Charlton put the game away and ensured the Red Devils would reach the Carabao Cup semi-final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford is in his best scoring form in recent memory at a time when his club are desperate for goals given their lack of natural strikers. He's now netted 14 times in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The Manchester derby, where another strong performance could lift United into the Premier League title conversation while dealing a huge blow to their rivals.