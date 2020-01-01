Robben considering comeback but return to Bayern Munich '100% impossible'

The former attacker is working at the Bundesliga club's training centre again but has ruled out playing for the club in the future

Arjen Robben has hinted he could make a return to football but has ruled out playing for again.

The 36-year-old retired from the game at the end of last season, having enjoyed an illustrious career that took him from boyhood club Groningen to , , and Bayern.

The icon has been training with the Bavarian giants this week to maintain his fitness levels, but he says there is no chance of him playing for the club again.

More teams

"I have to disappoint you. My comeback at Bayern is a hundred percent impossible," he told Sport1.

Asked if he could start playing again, he said: "You never know. I don't want to say yes or no now.

"For me and my family, the move to Holland is due at the end of the month. We'll see everything else. In any case, I will always stay connected to Bayern.

"I train two to three times a week with head of fitness Dr. Holger Broich and I would like to continue doing so. We do runs, sprints and also work with the ball. I really enjoy it and I want to stay fit. I am very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to do this training. In the past few months, however, I have always been seen at Bayern's training centre.

"My fitness levels are very good. Staying fit after retirement is very important to me. I also wanted to run a marathon this year, which unfortunately did not work due to the coronavirus crisis. As far as I can tell, I haven't put on weight yet. So everything is fine with me.

"I feel very good at the moment. I also notice clearly that pressure has dropped from me.

"There are days when I train very intensively in my free time. If it starts to hurt in the body, I give myself a break and only train again when I am free of pain. This is definitely a difference from my playing career."

Article continues below

Robben was asked if he had any advice for 19-year-old compatriot Joshua Zirkzee, who has impressed for the Bayern first-team this term, scoring three times in seven appearances.

"He and all the other talents at Bayern should never be satisfied with themselves," Robben said. "Joshua has to want to improve every day, set a new goal every day and never be fed up.

"It is also important that he reflects on his performance again and again. The fact that he was always in the squad recently shows that Hansi Flick is satisfied with his development, but it will be very important that he plays regularly. I wish Joshua only the very best for the future."