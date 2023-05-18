Transfer fight brewing over USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi with PSV and Feyenoord lining up offers for USA soccer star

United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi is reportedly in the middle of a developing transfer battle.

Pepi has starred on loan at Groningen

Relationship with Augsburg strained

PSV and Feyenoord want him permanently

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old forward, who has been on loan in the Eredivisie this season with FC Groningen from German club Augsburg, is now reportedly attracting interest from some of the Netherlands' biggest clubs, with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord touted for a move. It's claimed he could fetch around €11 million ($12m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dutch media outlet Ed.nl reports that talks with PSV have already begun and that a bid will soon be lodged. Pepi has previously been linked with the likes of RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace and Augsburg may choose to cash in after a public falling-out between player and club last summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Already with 15 USMNT caps to his name, Pepi has scored 12 goals and laid on three assists for Groningen this season, despite their relegation and general state of turmoil. He is considered one of the hottest talents playing in the Dutch league right now.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPI? A move to another European club is on the cards – and it appears Pepi will be able to have a pick of his next destination.

