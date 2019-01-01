Red-hot Eze scores brace as QPR see off Preston North End

The 21-year-old scored a goal in each half of Saturday's league encounter as the Hoops grabbed their eighth win of the season

Nigerian wonderkid Eberechi Eze continued his fine goalscoring run in the Championship with a brace in 's 2-0 win over on Saturday.

Eze opened the scoring at Loftus Road in the 17th minute and later sealed the victory for the hosts in the 67th minute.

This season, the 21-year-old midfielder has played in every league game for QPR and has scored nine goals in 20 appearances in the second-tier league.

Eze was in action for 87 minutes while his compatriot Bright Osayi-Samuel was on parade from start to finish.

Saturday's win moved QPR to 14th in the league standings with 28 points after 20 games. They visit for their next Championship fixture on Wednesday.