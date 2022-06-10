Why was Real Madrid defender Odriozola playing at a five-a-side tournament in Ireland?

The Blancos star, fresh from a loan spell with Fiorentina, was an unexpected presence at a local event in Fethard

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola turned heads this week when he popped up unannounced in County Tipperary in Ireland to play five-a-side with the locals.

The Spain international, who spent last season on loan with Firorentina in Serie A, appeared for a kickabout in the town of Fethard on Tuesday in full Viola kit, and posed for pictures with children afterwards.

Even before the mystery of spotting a Liga and Champions League-winning star on the pitch can be asked, the bigger question may well be why the 26-year-old was in rural Ireland in the first place.

Why was Odriozola at a five-a-side event in Ireland?

The right-back was in Tipperary visiting trainer Joseph O'Brien, who looks after a stable that includes at least two horses owned by the defender - and it was he who convinced the star to pop down to the local five-a-side tournament for a cameo.

"I have a couple of horses belonging to Alvaro and he tries to get over when he can," he told the Irish Examiner. "He came over for a couple of days and we said we'd bring him to the tournament for a bit of fun.

"In fairness to him, he was happy to have pictures with the kids and it was lovely for the locality."

Who else has popped up at five-a-side before?

Odriozola is not the first major name to tackle the small-scale game during his time off, with plenty of other stars - past and present - trying their hand.

The legendary Francesco Totti was spotted getting quite heated in a "friendly" eight-a-side in April, showcasing that the former player has not lost any of his fiery edge.

Neymar meanwhile frequently takes part in five-a-side matches with fans, while Sergio Aguero - forced to retire last year with heart issues - was recently back on the pitch for a low-energy kickabout.

