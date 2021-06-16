Real Madrid confirm Ramos departure
Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid, it has been confirmed.
The club have announced a press conference will be held on Thursday to bid farewell to the defender.
The centre-back's contract expires at the end of June and although there had been reports the club were willing to give him an extension if he accepted a pay cut.
What has been said?
But the 35-year-old has decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after 16 years.
A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez."
