Real Madrid confirm Ramos departure

Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid, it has been confirmed.

The club have announced a press conference will be held on Thursday to bid farewell to the defender.

The centre-back's contract expires at the end of June and although there had been reports the club were willing to give him an extension if he accepted a pay cut.

What has been said?

But the 35-year-old has decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after 16 years.

A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez."

