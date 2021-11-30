Rangers on revenge mission against Hibernian - Sakala

Fashion Sakala has disclosed Rangers’ mission in Wednesday’s Premiership encounter against Hibernian.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are hoping to avenge their 3-1 defeat to Hibs which saw them eliminated in the League Cup semi-final on November 21.

Sakala, who has started four league games this season, also wants the team to extend their 12-game unbeaten run in the Scottish top-flight when they travel to Easter Road.

When asked about how Rangers will approach the game, the Zambia striker said via Glasgow Times: “Exactly. In games like this, it’s all about revenge.

"What they did to us last week was very bad and we have to react. This is the time for us to react. It’s a very important game.

"The league table is very tight and we have to keep picking up points, winning. We are very confident and excited for the game on Wednesday."

Rangers lead the Premiership table with 33 points after 14 matches, and their only league loss this season came against Dundee United on August 7.

On a personal note, Sakala has made a promising start to life at Ibrox Stadium with five goals to his name so far this campaign.

The 24-year-old joined the Gers from KV Oostende on a four-year deal in May and he revealed there are similarities between Van Bronckhorst and Steven Gerrard’s style of coaching.

“I always have plans and objectives for myself, what I can add to the team. This is something I always plan before the season starts,” he added.

“What I’ve done so far looks good but I’m still hungry for more. I’m still confident that I need to give more to the club, I need to give more to the squad.

“I’m always preparing for that and I hope things can continue going like this.

"I’m always looking forward for God to keep on answering my prayers. It’s always nice when I add something to the team.

"Everything is still the same [under Van Bronckhorst]. You know, he is a different coach and every coach has got different styles of training.

"But it’s not a big change. Everything is going almost the same and I haven’t seen a big change for now."