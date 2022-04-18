Pulisic: I want to avenge my FA Cup demons against Liverpool

Christian Pulisic says both he and Chelsea have unfinished business in the FA Cup, having lost their last four domestic finals.

Three of those have come since the 23-year-old joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

In the first defeat against Arsenal, the US men's national team captain opened the scoring and then tore his hamstring, ultimately seeing the Gunners come back to win it.

What did Pulisic say?

The Blues winger explained how his disappointments will serve as fuel when the final comes.

"Yeah absolutely, that's the idea," Pulisic said about his unfinished business. "We want to get well-prepared. Obviously, we've got other games leading up to that.

"We're happy with where we're at right now, we've got something left to play for this season, and we're looking forward to finishing strong.

"I want to play as much as I can, and that's my goal. We want to be 100 percent ready to go when the final comes around, and I'm going to do my best to play a part in that and hopefully help us win."

What's next for Chelsea?

There are a host of Premier League matches, beginning with a game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

They will have to maintain a strong run of form to be in the best shape for the final against Liverpool, who they lost the Carabao Cup final in February, come May 14.

"It will be good, we definitely want to play against them again and it will be a really good match, and we're looking forward already to the challenge," Pulisic added. "Hopefully we can get on the better side of them. We're hoping we can come out on top.

"It's not going to be easy, it's probably going to be another one of those games, and hopefully we can just get an edge on them."

