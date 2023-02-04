PSG vs Toulouse : Lineups & LIVE updates

PSG will aim to extend their slim advantage at the top of Ligue 1 when they meet Toulouse at the Parc des Princes

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain continue their Ligue 1 title defence this weekend when they welcome in-form Toulouse to the Parc des Princes on Saturday evening.

Both sides picked up comfortable victories in midweek action as Toulouse trounced Troyes 4-1, while PSG won 3-1 at Montpellier, albeit that win came at a cost for the Parisians, with talisman Kylian Mbappe suffering a thigh problem that may keep him out of Paris’ Champions League last-16 home clash against Bayern Munich.

Christophe Galiter’s side are currently in pole position in the league, with 51 points from 21 games, five points clear of Marseille in second.

However, by their high standards, the Paris giants have taken their foot off the accelerator a little, losing two, drawing one, and winning three of their last six matches.

Having said that, at home this season, the Parisians have been formidable to say the least, and are yet to lose a match, recording eight wins and two draws from ten matches.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are putting together a good run of results just the right time heading into the second half of the season. After smashing Troyes 4-1 in their last match, Toulouse extended their unbeaten run to five-matches which includes four wins and a draw.

Their recent good form has seen climb up to 12th in Ligue 1 with 29 points in 21 matches, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Without Mbappe and with Neymar's availability still a doubt, one of the division's form sides, Toulouse will fancy their chances to cause the leaders some problems.

PSG vs Toulouse confirmed lineups

PSG XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Ekitike

Toulouse XI (4-3-3): Dupe; Kamanzi, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Dejagaere, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Onaiwu, Aboukhlal

PSG vs Toulouse LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming opponents

PSG will next face perennial rivals Marseille away from home in the Coupe de France round of 16 next mid-week, before taking on Toulouse at home on February 9th. They will then encounter Monaco in another away Ligue 1 fixture, followed by an enticing blockbuster home leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16.