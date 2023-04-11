Another Premier League referee punished! Michael Salisbury suspended for controversial penalty decision in Tottenham vs Brighton match

Referee Michael Salisbury has been suspended for the latest round of fixtures after failing to spot a penalty during Tottenham's win over Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? Salisbury was the video assistant referee for Tottenham's controversial win but failed to ask match official Stuart Attwell to review a penalty incident in the second half. Brighton's Karou Mitoma appeared to be fouled by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but no spot-kick was awarded. Brighton also had two goals ruled out during the 90 minutes. The PGMOL issued an apology after the match making it clear the penalty should have been given.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "Following Brighton & Hove Albion’s match at Tottenham Hotspur, PGMOL and the club have been in contact regarding a number of incidents during the aforementioned fixture," read a statement. "During that dialogue, PGMOL acknowledged that an error was made in not awarding a second-half penalty for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma. The key match incidents from this fixture will be reviewed in line with our normal processes.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Salisbury will not take part in the weekend's action, while Attwell has been appointed VAR for the clash between Wolves and Brentford at Molineux. The referee is the second official to be stood down after the latest round of top-flight fixtures. Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has also been suspended while the FA investigate an incident between the official and Liverpool's Andy Robertson.

Earlier this year, Lee Mason was forced to step down for his error in an Arsenal match against Brentford.

WHAT NEXT? Brighton return to action after the controversial defeat on Saturday against Chelsea, while Tottenham host struggling Bournemouth.