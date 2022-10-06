Premier League all-time top scorers: Shearer, Rooney & players with over 100 goals

The top tier in English football has been graced by some iconic finishers down the years, with many joining an exclusive club of centurions

The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest goalscorers to have ever graced the game, with many of those iconic figures registering over 100 efforts in the English top-flight.

From Alan Shearer to Wayne Rooney via Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah, superstars from all over the world have shown that they are capable of finding the back of net with remarkable regularity.

Who, though, forms part of this exclusive club of centurions and in what order do they sit on an all-time chart? GOAL takes a look…

Who is the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer?

Alan Shearer hung up his boots back in the summer of 2006, but he continues to set the benchmark for other Premier League finishers some 16 years on.

The former England international savoured title glory while on the books at Blackburn Rovers, before breaking the world transfer record when returning to his roots at Newcastle United in 1996.

He was the first man to 100 Premier League goals, with 112 registered at Ewood Park, and finished with 260 to his name.

Wayne Rooney, who is Manchester United’s all-time leading marksman, is the only other man to have passed the 200-goal mark having found the target on 206 occasions across spells with Everton and the Red Devils.

Andy Cole, another legend at Old Trafford, currently occupies third spot on a notable chart, while Manchester City fan favourite Sergio Aguero – who was forced into retirement by health problems after leaving the Etihad Stadium for Barcelona in 2021 – sits fourth.

Frank Lampard’s remarkable exploits from a midfield berth saw him register 177 Premier League goals through stints at West Ham United, Chelsea and City, while 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry hit all 175 of his efforts while donning the colours of Arsenal.

A couple of former Liverpool poachers also make the highest rung of a Premier League ladder, in the form of Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, along with ex-West Ham and Spurs star Jermain Defoe, and current Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is still going strong on 176.

Rank Player Goals Club/s 1 Alan Shearer 260 Blackburn, Newcastle 2 Wayne Rooney 208 Everton, Manchester United 3 Harry Kane 190 Tottenham 4 Andy Cole 187 Newcastle, Manchester United, Blackburn, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth 5 Sergio Aguero 184 Manchester City 6 Frank Lampard 177 West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City 7 Thierry Henry 175 Arsenal 8 Robbie Fowler 163 Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester City 9 Jermain Defoe 162 West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth 10 Michael Owen 150 Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United, Stoke

How many players have scored 100 or more Premier League goals?

The top 10 are the only ones to have reached 150 Premier League goals, with Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (128) the closest of those still plying their trade at present to breaking into that elite group.

Romelu Lukaku returned to English football at Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and was already a centurion at that stage, while Mohamed Salah’s remarkable consistency at Liverpool has him fast closing in on Steven Gerrard’s haul of 120 goals.

Didier Drogba, who took in two spells at Chelsea during his playing days, was the first African to reach 100 efforts in the Premier League, with Liverpool winger Sadio Mane the latest to join that party.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is the most recent inductee into the Premier League’s 100-goal club - having achieved that feat against Wolves on December 11, 2021 – and a list of prolific goal-getters has now been extended to 32 names in total.

Rank Player Goals Club/s 11 Les Ferdinand 149 QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton 12 Teddy Sheringham 146 Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham 13 Robin van Persie 144 Arsenal, Manchester United 14 Jamie Vardy 133 Leicester 15 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 127 Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton 16 Robbie Keane 126 Coventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa 17 Nicolas Anelka 125 Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea, West Brom 18 Dwight Yorke 123 Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn, Birmingham, Sunderland 19 Mohamed Salah 122 Chelsea, Liverpool 20 Romelu Lukaku 121 Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, Manchester United 21 Steven Gerrard 120 Liverpool 22 Ian Wright 113 Arsenal, West Ham 23 Raheem Sterling 112 Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea 24 Dion Dublin 111 Manchester United, Coventry, Aston Villa =24 Sadio Mane 111 Southampton, Liverpool 26 Emile Heskey 110 Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan, Aston Villa 27 Ryan Giggs 109 Manchester United 28 Peter Crouch 108 Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke =29 Paul Scholes 107 Manchester United =29 Darren Bent 106 Ipswich, Charlton, Tottenham, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham 31 Didier Drogba 104 Chelsea 32 Cristiano Ronaldo 102 Manchester United

Shearer was the fastest to 100, reaching the tally in 124 appearances, with Kane following closely behind by doing it in 141 outings.

Owen was the youngest after bursting onto the scene at Anfield and hitting a century by the age of 23 years and 133 days old.

Of the 32 currently occupying the loftiest of scoring perches, six have reached that mark without converting a single penalty – Mane, Cole, Peter Crouch, Emile Heskey, Les Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.