Polisi Tanzania vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be eyeing to seal a double against the law enforcers when they face off at Kirumba Stadium

Simba SC will target to open a six-point gap at the top of the Mainland Premier League table when they face Polisi Tanzania at CCM Kirumba Stadium on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants were not in action when their rivals Yanga SC beat Ruvu Shooting 3-2 on Thursday to cut the lead at the top to three points and will have to seize the opportunity and get maximum points to increase their tally as they chase for a fourth straight title.

Game Polisi Tanzania vs Simba SC Date Saturday, June 19, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Polisi Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Mohamed Ali, Peter Manyika, and Geophrey Mkumbo. Defenders Mohamed Mmanga, Shabani Stambuli, Juma Haji, Iddy Mobby, Yahaya Mbegu, Bakari Hussein, Kassim Haruna, Godwin Lakini, Mohamed Kassim, Ibrahim Hamad, Abdlumark Zakaria. Midfielders Emannuel Manyanda, Rashid Juma, Hassan Maulid, Pato Ngonyani, Pius Biswita, Deusdedity Cosmas, Abdul Makame, Jimmy Mwaisondola, Tariq Kiakala. Forwards Faraji Kilaza, Marcelo Boniventure, Hamad Kambangwa, George Mpole, and Kelvin Yondani.

Polisi Tanzania will face a tall order to contain the marauding champions whom they are yet to beat since they were promoted to the league.

The home team will bank on experienced players Abdulmalik, Tariq Seif, Kelvin Yondani, and Abdulazizi Makame to stop Simba from doing another demolition.

Probable XI for Polisi Tanzania: Manyika, Mmanga, Mobby, Manyanda, Makame, Tariq Seif, Yondani, Mpole, Kilaza, Juma, Kiakala.

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed. Midfielders Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Charles Ilamfia, and Perfect Chikwende.

Simba assistant coach Seleman Matola has maintained their mission is to make sure they seal the title earlier enough and have set a target of winning their next three matches.

“We know if we win our next three matches, then we will be crowned champions again, so we are working towards that and nothing will stop us,” Matola told Goal ahead of the fixture.

"We want to wrap the title as soon as possible and we don’t want to take it to the end of the season.”

Matola confirmed the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will miss two players for the game – Clatous Chama and Ibrahim Ajibu – both of whom have family problems and were left in Dar es, Salaam.

Probable XI for Simba SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.