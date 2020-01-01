PLAYER RATINGS: Pahang vs Selangor

Selangor were the unlikely winner in their first match of the Super League, edging Pahang 2-1.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

were the unlikely winner in their first match of the 2020 , edging hosts 2-1. Find out who starred in the encounter, and who did not turn up.

More teams

PAHANG

Sharbinee Alawi - 6/10

The goalkeeper will want to forget his Pahang debut, as he was unable to turn in a more effective performance.

S. Kumaahran - 5/10

The midfielder was surprisingly played as a right back, but when Selangor were on the back foot, it was not too apparent that the decision was a questionable one. Only when he was nowhere near Brendan Gan to stop the Selangor man from scoring the winning goal was it obvious.

Herold Goulon - 6/10

The centre back had a decent game until he had to be substituted off at halftime for what looked like a muscle pull.

Khamis Khalil - 6/10

The new central defender was not able to protect his goal from being scored against twice in the match.

Faisal Rosli - 5/10

Selangor were not at their best in the match as the hosts controlled much of the encounter. But they nevertheless were able to make their few chances count, thanks to errors by the hosts' defence. The left back inadvertently kept Ifedayo Olusegun on side just before the striker received Brendan Gan's pass and scored an equaliser for the visitors.

Azam Azih - 6/10

The midfielder did everything right to help his team control the middle of the park, but in the end could not help Pahang avoid losing.

Adam Tully - 6/10

A forgettable night for the new midfielder, who otherwise had a decent game. He showed the desire to be involved, and his passes to the front often found his teammates in the right space.

Faisal Halim - 6/10

The right winger constantly troubled the opposition's left flank especially in the first half, but he ultimately could not make his forays count.

Gopi Rizqi - 7/10

Playing competitively for his boyhood club again for the first time in four years, the left winger who used to be known as R. Gopinathan created sufficient problem against the Red Giants, with a run from him in the first half ending in a goal.

Ivan Carlos - 7/10

The forward scored on his Pahang debut, but was unable to find the back more than once despite the chances that they are created. His preference to resort to play-acting after the slightest of shove too was a little infuriating. He was also booked

Dickson Nwakaeme - 7/10

The Nigerian striker was a constant threat in the Selangor defence's side, using his superior strength and physique to harrass the two centre backs. If he had been a tiny bit more clinical, he would surely have found the back of the net, to give the Elephants the win and himself the man of the match award.

Substitutions:

Muslim Ahmad - 6/10

The centre back did not have much to do after he came on at half time, but the one time he was called into action, he failed to defend well, resulting in the late winning goal by the visitors.

Shahrul Nizam - NA

A late substitution whose introduction made little impact in the match.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 8/10

The custodian picked up where he left off for club and country last season, rescuing the visitors' bacon numerous times on a night they should have lost by a huge margin.

A. Namathevan - 6/10

The right back was constantly troubled by left winger Gopi, which was most apparent just before the opening goal of the match was scored, and he was taken off at halftime.

Taylor Regan - 7/10

The central defender had a tough night defending against the burly Nwakaeme, but did just about enough to keep him out.

Rodney Celvin - 7/10

Playing for the first time for his new club, the young centre back showed a lot of promise on a tough night, constantly shadowing the attacker with the ball and attacking crosses sent into his box.

K. Prabakaran - 5/10

Again the left back was his side's weakest link, his mistakes in the first half almost punished with a goal. He also perhaps could have done better to stop Ivan Carlos from scoring.

Safuwan Baharudin - 6/10

Not a particularly debut for the Singapore midfielder, who had to spend most of his time providing cover for the defenders against the marauding attackers of his former club.

Brendan Gan - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The midfielder was the most outstanding Selangor player even before scoring the winning goal, his effortless touches and deliveries helping him assist Ifedayo Olusegun's equaliser. But his late goal, swapping positions with Rufino Segovia to receive the ball, before cutting inside to smash the ball in, surely elevated him as the best player of the match.

Sandro da Silva - 6/10

A rare off day for the Brazilian attacker, who was largely unseen in the match, until he was substituted off in the last 10 minutes. He flat out refused to walk off the pitch at the nearest point as per last year's FIFA rule changes, and received a very much needless booking.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

The Malaysia international started the match as a right winger, where he could not combine well with Ifedayo, and in the second half was returned to his usual right back position, where he would have a torrid time.

Syazwan Zainon - 6/10

The left winger was far from sharp, unable to help the visitors offer more threat against the Elephants, and was substituted off halfway through the second half. Picked up a booking for a professional foul in the second half.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 7/10

The Nigerian striker's equalising goal was pure brilliance, but in the end he still lacked sharpness with his passing and finishing to truly threaten the Pahang goalmouth.

Substitutions:

Khyril Muhymeen - /10

The right winger came on in the second half, but was not able to open up Selangor's game.

Rufino Segovia - 7/10

Playing in his first competitive match since last March, the Spaniard was understandably a little rusty when he was brought on in the second half as a left winger, but still had enough to be involved in the win. It was his long pass that found Gan, who then smashed in the late winner.

Halim Saari - NA

A late change who did not have time to play a bigger role.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!