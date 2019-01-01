Paris Saint-Germain sign former Man Utd midfielder Herrera

The 29-year-old finished a five year spell at Old Trafford at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and is now set to play for the Ligue 1 champions

have confirmed the signing of former and midfielder Ander Herrera.

The 29-year-old, who spent five seasons with the Red Devils after arriving from Athletic Bilbao, made 189 appearances and won the , EFL Cup and during his stay at Old Trafford.

He left Untied this summer after his contract expired and will now ply his trade with the champions, having signed a five-year contract at Parc des Princes.

"Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in . It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title," Herrera told the club's website.

"I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colors. I hope to continue to make history with the club!

"Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”

More to follow...