‘Everybody was celebrating so I just joined in!’ – Origi completing Liverpool’s fightback against Barcelona left Matip confused

The Reds defender was making his way up for the corner that Trent Alexander-Arnold took quickly and booked a place in the Champions League final

Joel Matip admits to having been left confused by the quick corner that completed ’s stunning fightback against , with the defender saying: “Everybody was celebrating so I just joined in!”

Jurgen Klopp’s side entered the second leg of a heavyweight semi-final clash with the Blaugrana in 2019 trailing 3-0 on aggregate following a humbling trip to Camp Nou.

Many considered the tie to be over, but another thrilling continental night was played out at Anfield as the Reds claimed the most remarkable of 4-0 wins.

Divock Origi’s second of the game booked a place in the final, and set Liverpool up for a sixth European Cup triumph, with Trent Alexander-Arnold teeing him up with a clever set-piece.

Matip was making his way forward when the ball hit the back of the net, with the former international conceding that he was initially left baffled by what had happened.

Explaining his experiences on a memorable evening, the German-born defender told Liverpool’s official website: “I was slowly on the way to the box, so in centre-back style I was slowly going from back to front! I thought maybe in 20 seconds there would be a corner coming in or something like this; I came forward and had a nice view of the whole situation.

“It was crazy. I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t know what had happened because he just put the ball in. I thought, ‘What is this?’ Then I saw Divock there and the ball in the net afterwards…

“I was a little bit confused, to be honest. But after a few seconds, everybody was celebrating so I just joined in.”

Matip says Liverpool’s belief never wavered en route to European glory, despite facing many challenging obstacles – including Barcelona and their talismanic talents such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The 28-year-old said: “I think after Gini’s [Wijnaldum] first one it was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to win this game’ because we’d played well. After his second, I thought, ‘OK, today we can do it’.

“But you never know because you know who you play against and you don’t even have to play badly, these strikers can have a magic moment and can score.”

Matip added: “Of course, the game in Camp Nou was not bad but they scored three goals and we knew it would be a really tough, tough game at Anfield - we knew we’d need something special to happen if we were to reach the final.

“We thought, ‘Let’s win this game’ but we never could have imagined how it would turn out in the end.

“Of course, we’d played so well there, in Camp Nou, against Barcelona, against one of the strongest sides in the world at home, so there was something to be positive about - but they scored the goals and we didn’t.

“We knew if we repeated that performance, make a few adaptations and use our chances, then for sure everyone was confident we could beat them on the night, but we didn’t think about the result in the end.

“Of course, if you miss some players with the quality of Bobby [Firmino] and Mo [Salah], every team would miss them and it’s not perfect. We still had enough players and a lot of quality, and the team together can achieve a lot of things.”

Liverpool went on to beat rivals 2-0 in the final at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, with Origi adding another late effort to Salah’s early penalty.