Andre Onana explains why he didn't take Man Utd's No.1 jersey after £48m transfer from Inter Milan

WHAT HAPPENED: Upon joining Manchester United from Inter Milan in a £48 million transfer, Onana made a unique choice by opting for the No.24 shirt at his new club. Despite the No.1 jersey being historically associated with goalkeepers, including iconic figures like Edwin van der Sar, Peter Schmeichel and his predecessor David de Gea, Onana decided to stick with the No.24, which he also wore at both Ajax and Inter Milan.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I just like that number. It’s my birthday. My date of birth,” Onana told United's official website. “For me it’s great, it’s beautiful. I like this shirt because [in] this shirt, this number we have done a lot and I hope it will continue.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The selection of a jersey number might seem trivial to some, but for players, it can hold personal significance and sentimental value. Onana's attachment to No.24, representing his day and month of birth (2nd April), showcases his desire to maintain a connection with his roots and the positive experiences he has associated with that number throughout his career.

WHAT NEXT: Onana might make an appearance for the Red Devils during their pre-season game against League Two outfit Wrexham AFC as they continue their United States tour. United will play the Welsh club on July 26.