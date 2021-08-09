The custodian leaves as a free agent after his contract with Timu ya Wananchi expired

Yanga SC have confirmed the release of Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo after the expiry of his contract.

The Kenyan has been part of Timu ya Wananchi since 2019, and until his departure, he was serving as the club's first-choice goalkeeper. He was released alongside compatriot Metacha Mnata who had fallen out with club management.

Shikhalo was in goal as the Jangwani Street-based charges played Simba SC in the FA Cup final. The latter successfully defended their title after defeating their sworn rivals by a solitary goal.

What is Yanga saying?

"Yanga SC management would like to immensely thank our players Metacha Mnata and Farouk Shikhalo for their services," read a statement from the club obtained by Goal.

"Metacha and Shikhalo have each served their two-year contracts.

"Yanga thanks the two stars for their services and wishes them the best in their football life outside Yanga."

What next for Shikhalo?

It is not yet clear where the player will be heading. He is a free agent so that could help him attract a new club.

Goal understands his former team Bandari FC might consider signing him. It is the same case at Tusker FC, since Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya and Michael Wanjala have failed to command the area regularly.

With the Brewers set to represent the country in the Caf Champions League, coach Robert Matano might be pondering his chances of landing the experienced custodian on a free transfer.

Who will replace Shikhalo at Wananchi?

The 27-time Tanzania Mainland League champions have completed the signing of Mali international Djigui Diarra.

The 26-year-old has initially played for Stade Malien but his main achievement was to represent the West Africans in the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup held in New Zealand.

The team went on to finish in third position. He has also played for the Mali U23 team and is currently with the senior team where he has played 47 matches.