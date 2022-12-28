Neymar sent off for diving! PSG star dismissed in return from World Cup duty against Strasbourg

Dan Bernstein
Neymar PSG Strasbourg yellowGetty Images
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was shown a second yellow card on Sunday for simulation against Strasbourg.

  • Neymar booked for foul earlier in second half
  • Dismissed for diving
  • Shook head as he walked off the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED: The referee didn't hesitate to brandish the second yellow when Neymar went down in the box in the 62nd minute.

More to come...