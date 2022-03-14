'It's what keeps you going' - Neymar posts family photos after being booed by PSG fans

Neymar posted family photos after being booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans during their 3-0 win against Bordeaux on Sunday.

PSG extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with a comfortable win at Parc des Princes, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Leandro Parades all getting on the scoresheet.

However, the win was overshadowed by the actions of a group of home supporters that jeered Neymar and Lionel Messi whenever they were on the ball in the first half.

What's been said?

Neymar didn't celebrate his goal due to the response he was getting from the Parc des Princes faithful, and was active on social media after the game.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo with two younger members of his family, with the caption: "It's what keeps you going."

Why was Neymar booed?

Neymar was booed along with Messi as some PSG fans targeted them for blame following the club's round of 16 Champions League exit.

Both players were brought in to help end the French giants' wait for a maiden European crown, but they suffered more heartbreak when losing to Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu last week.

PSG threw away a 2-0 lead as the Blancos won their home leg 3-1 thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick, with Neymar and Messi both largely ineffective on the night.

Neymar, who joined the club from Barcelona for a world record €222 million (£187m/$243m) fee in 2017, has been criticised throughout his time in Paris and is currently enduring his worst season yet.

The Brazil international has only managed to record five goals and five assists in 20 appearances, while missing another 22 games due to injury.

