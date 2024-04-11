Newcastle sponsor Sela launch revolutionary new shirt to allow deaf fans to experience electric St James' Park atmosphere against Tottenham

Newcastle United sponsor Sela have launched a special shirt to allow deaf fans to experience the raucous St James' Park atmosphere against Tottenham.

Matchday mascots and supporters in the stands who are either deaf or have hearing loss will wear the revolutionary 'haptic' jerseys when the Magpies host Spurs on Saturday, with front-of-shirt sponsors Sela also passing their responsibilities over to deafness and hearing loss charity RNID for the match.

The shirts will transform the renowned stadium sounds into real-time touch sensations for the wearer using haptic technology, allowing deaf fans and those with hearing loss to experience the unique St James' Park atmosphere for what may be the very first time. Haptic technology can create an experience of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user.

This new initiative comes after research gathered by the RNID revealed that 71 percent of people who are deaf or have hearing loss (of 180 surveyed) believe new technology can be used to improve the matchday experience and make live sporting events more accessible.

Sela - a Saudi live events and experiences company - will also donate their front-of-shirt sponsorship of Newcastle United to the RNID for the game against Spurs. It will be the first time a deaf charity has featured as the main sponsor for a Premier League club.

After being debuted against Tottenham, the initiative - spearheaded by Sela - will be continued at home games, with the haptic technology set to be made available to those who need it going forward.

Eddie Howe's side host Spurs as they look to push up the Premier League table and secure European qualification for a second consecutive season.