Nelson Senkatuka: Tetouan sign Uganda forward from Bright Stars FC

After four years in the domestic league, the attacker will now ply his trade in North Africa for the next three seasons

Uganda striker Nelson Senkatuka has signed for the Moroccan side Moghreb Tetouan on a three-year deal.

The forward has been turning out for Bright Stars FC, where he made more than 60 appearances, scoring 34 goals in the process. A statement from the North Africa club confirmed the arrival of the player.

"Our team Morocco Athletic Tetouan have on Friday morning (13 September 2019), officially signed Ugandan striker Nelson Senkatuka on a professional contract for three years," read a short statement from the club.

The player has confirmed the move to Morocco, where he hopes to continue developing.

Senkatuka has also played for Kampala City Council (KCC) and Proline FC. He has made 13 appearances for the Cranes and scored one goal.

The striker joins Patrick Kaddu in Morocco, who signed for RS Berkane several weeks ago.

