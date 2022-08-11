Nathan Tella: Burnley sign Nigeria prospect from Southampton

The midfielder has joined Vincent Kompany's Clarets for the 2022-23 campaign

English Championship side Burnley have confirmed the signing of Nathan Tella on loan from Premier League side Southampton.

Tella, who is eligible to represent Nigeria at the international level began his senior career with the Saints after his youth career at Arsenal.

During the 2021-22 campaign, he featured in 14 Premier League matches for the St. Mary’s Stadium giants - with 10 of them in the starting XI.

Nevertheless, he will continue his professional career at Turf Moor under the supervision of manager Vincent Kompany.

“Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the loan signing of Southampton winger Nathan Tella,” a statement from the Burnley website read.

“The 23-year-old joins the Clarets on a season-long loan from the Premier League side and is eligible to play at Vicarage Road on Friday evening against Watford.

“The Lambeth-born youngster, who will wear the number 23 shirt at Turf Moor, now has 40 senior appearances for the Saints in all competitions, with 33 Premier League outings.”

In his first interview at Burnley, the 23-year-old said he was attracted to playing for the English second-tier side after speaking with Manchester City legend Kompany.

“I see this as a Premier League Club. Getting relegated last season, I know the ambition will be to go straight back up and I want to play part in a team that gets back to the Premier League,” he told the club website.

“Speaking to the manager, he’s told me the game plan and what he thinks about the season as well as how he thinks I’ll fit into the team. It’s been nothing but positivity.

“The phone call I had with him really sold the Club to me. He really told me how he rates me as a player and as a person, speaking about how he thinks I’ll get plenty of opportunities here as well as working one-to-one being tough and critical with me.

“That’s something I felt like I needed so it’s a very big factor in the move and a reason as to why I came here.”

He added: “Once the opportunity arose for me to come here, this is where my head has been at [since]. I’ve been wanting to play football consistently for a while now, and now the opportunity has come up here, it’s one I’m just happy to have.

“I want to play consistently and show people what I can do. I spoke to my family and friends about it, and they all assured me that it’s the right decision.”

With this move, Tella becomes the second African at Burnley after Congo’s Samuel Bastien.