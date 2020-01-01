Mussa: Yanga SC confirm signing of Tenerife B forward

The Taifa Stars international is set to bolster Wananchi's attacking department

Yanga SC have completed the signing of Club Deportivo Tenerife B forward Farid Mussa Shaha.

The Taifa Stars winger has been a long-term target for the Jangwani-based side and they have finally landed their man in preparations for the 2020/21 season. The news has been confirmed by the 27-time league champions on their official social media accounts.

"Official, Farid Mussa is a Mwananchi," Yanga confirmed on their official Facebook page on Wednesday.

"In a bid to strengthen the attacking department for the new season, [Yanga SC] have completed the signing of international winger Faridi Mussa Shaha."

The winger joins from the Spanish lower-tier side, a club he joined in 2016 from 2014 Mainland League champions Azam FC. The move is meant to fill the void left by Rwandan winger Patrick Sibomana who was released at the end of the recent campaign.

This is the eighth signing for Wananchi this season. Others who have already joined the team are Zawadi Mauya, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Yassin Mustapha, Sacoub Songne, Kibwana Shomari, Abdallah Shaibu, and Waziri Junior.

The Morogoro-born Mussa made his Taifa Stars debut in November 2013 when he came in as a substitute in a friendly match against Zimbabwe, a match that ended in a goalless draw.

In a separate interview, the new Yanga signing Waziri has set a target of 30 goals in the new season.

The forward was playing for the now relegated Mbao FC and managed to get 13 goals, eventually finishing second behind top scorer Meddie Kagere of champions Simba SC.

"My target is to get 30 goals or more for Yanga in the new campaign," Waziri told the club's online TV channel.

"I have a very big chance of hitting my target because scoring opportunities here will definitely come. It will be up to me to ensure I become clinical in front of the goal and take my chances."

Timu ya Wananchi are currently without a coach after the sacking of Belgian Luc Eymael.

Waziri revealed how he intends to woo the new tactician, who is yet to be appointed, to ensure he features on a regular basis.

"Yes, we are currently without a coach but the situation will definitely be solved soon," he concluded.

"I want to give my best on training and prove I am good to convince the incoming tactician that I have what it takes to be given the first priority."