Musa will honour Kano Pillars away games by flight – Yahaya

The Super Eagles captain has given a condition before he could play for the NPFL side during their games outside Sani Abacha Stadium

Nigeria international and former Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa will only honour Kano Pillars’ away games by flight because of his safety according to the club chairman Surajo Yahaya.

The Super Eagles captain made a stunning return to the Nigeria Professional Football League, joining his former club Pillars earlier this month.

Kano Pillars will take on Warri Wolves and Plateau United in away games on April 27 and May 2 before facing Enyimba at home three days later.

Musa might not be available for the Sai Masu Gida until their home game against the Peoples Elephant, given the statement from Yahaya.

“Ahmed Musa is a big player and at the moment we know the economic situation of the country and the bad roads in some regions,” Yahaya told the Punch.

“He is going to honour all our home matches and if there is an available flight in the state when we have an away game, then he is going to attend.

“He did not say that he’s totally going to be unavailable for our games on the road, but he is going to attend those matches by flight, but for the games that are close by, like a game at Katsina or Bauchi, he is ready to go.

"But we need to provide good facilities for him.

Musa starred for Kano Pillars between 2009 and 2012 before moving to Europe to join VVV-Venlo on loan and later featured for CSKA Moscow, Leicester City and Al Nassr.

The forward was without a club for about six months after leaving Al Nassr before returning to Kano Pillars and revealed the reasons behind his move to the NPFL side.

"Anything that improves the image of Nigerian football is something that I strive to embark on and Kano Pillars holds a special place in my heart," Musa said.

"It's the team that helped me become the professional footballer I am today, so this is more than just football but a very strong bond."

Musa recently helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, with two games to spare.

The forward, who was close to sealing a move to Premier League side West Bromwich Albion in February, will hope to sort out his European future soon.