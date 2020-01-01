Morris: Azam FC captain extends stay by a year

The veteran defender has been consistent for the Chamazi-based side and has been rewarded for his hard work

Veteran Azam FC captain Aggrey Morris Ambros has extended his stay at the club by one more year.

The Taifa Stars centre back has been part of the Ice-Cream Makers since 2009 and played a vital role in helping the team win their maiden Mainland League title in 2014. He has been consistent for the Chamazi-based side despite his age and it is the reason why his time at the club has been extended.

"Azam FC captain Aggrey Morris is still with us at Azam Complex after extending his contract by a year," the club confirmed on Monday through their social media accounts.

More teams

Apart from the league, Morris helped the Chamazi-based side win the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Kagame -club Cup in 2015 and 2018.

He also played a role in helping the team win the in the 2018/19 season and last season, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Simba SC who eventually won the competition.

Earlier in the day, Azam completed the arrival of striker Alain Thierry Akono Akono on a two-year contract and went on to confirm it was the last transfer done in the current transfer window.

The international has arrived from AS Fortuna du Mfou and becomes the last signing for the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ in this transfer window.

"We have officially shut down our transfer activities by signing striker Alain Thierry Akono Akono from Cameroon," the club confirmed.

"Akono has agreed to sign a two-year deal after passing a medical and becomes our last signing in this window.

"Akono was very instrumental for Cameroon during the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers and arrives at Azam to add his power to the striking force."

Article continues below

Azam have been busy in the transfer market as they have already signed six players among them Emmanuel Charles, former keeper David Kissu Mapigano, Awesu Awesu, Ally Niyonzima, Ismail Aziz and Ayoub Lyanga.

Salum ‘Sure Boy’ Abubakar committed his future to the club for one more year despite intense interest from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Azam will be aiming at winning the league title next season.