A twist in the tale! Mohamed Salah tells Liverpool he wants to accept mammoth offer from Al-Ittihad as Saudi side set deadline

Harry Sherlock
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Mohamed SalahAl IttihadLiverpoolPremier LeaguePro LeagueTransfers

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool that he wants to join Al-Ittihad this summer after a huge bid was tabled for the Egypt international.

  • Ittihad have targeted Salah
  • Forward tells Reds he wants move
  • Liverpool must agree to deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Rudy Galetti of Sport Italia has reported that Salah has informed Liverpool of his desire to move to Ittihad this summer. The club have made a huge offer worth over £80 million ($100m) for Salah, with a salary worth £65m ($82m), but the Reds have yet to agree to a deal as they are determined to keep their prized asset.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Salah has reportedly said that he wants to take on a new experience, Al-Ittihad have set a tight deadline for a deal to be arranged; they want an answer from the Reds by Monday. Liverpool have reportedly made it clear they do not want to sell the forward but it remains to be seen if their stance can be altered.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Bournemouth 2023-24Getty Images

klopp liverpoolGetty Images

Next matches

nuno santo - al ittihad playersgetty images

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will have to make a decision over Salah's future as the clock ticks down to Al-Ittihad's deadline.

