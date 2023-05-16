MLS is coming to San Diego! Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour agrees to record $500 million fee for expansion club

MLS has reportedly completed a record $500 million deal for an expansion team in San Diego.

Club set to begin play in 2025

Follows St. Louis SC into league

MLS reaches 30-team milestone

WHAT HAPPENED? San Diego will get the 30th MLS club, according to Sportico, as a purchase led by Mohamed Mansour has been fully agreed. The California city was one of two locations in the front of the line to gain entry to the soccer league, with Las Vegas also in contention. An official announcement is expected to come on Thursday.

Snapdragon Stadium will reportedly host the yet-to-be-named team, which will begin play in 2025. The venue was built last year and is also home to the NWSL's San Diego Wave and San Diego State college football, among other teams.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This venue is truly built for great soccer, and getting MLS is the last real piece of the puzzle. We’re excited to get to the finish line,” said San Diego State athletic director John David Wicker to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mansour has reportedly partnered with Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation to get the deal across the line. The expansion club is a completely different entity from the USL's San Diego Loyal.

The $500 million expansion fee would be significantly more than the previous record of $325 million paid by Charlotte FC.

WHAT NEXT? An official announcement from MLS regarding the new team will take place later this week, but it will be at least two years until the organization actually takes the field. Meanwhile, Las Vegas could still be in line to get an expansion team of its own in the future, with Phoenix also believed to be in contention.

