'Miracles do happen!' - Injured England talisman Beth Mead insists she CAN make it to 2023 World Cup

England forward Beth Mead has insisted she can make it to the 2023 World Cup despite a serious knee injury, declaring "miracles do happen".

WHAT HAPPENED? Mead suffered an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury while playing for Arsenal in a 3-2 WSL loss against Manchester United back in November. She is not expected to return for the Gunners any time soon after undergoing surgery, and will also miss England’s plans for a Finalissima clash with Brazil and a friendly date against Australia. Mead is aware that she is fighting a race against time to get fit for the World Cup, which kicks off in July, with Sarina Wiegman admitting she is not currently in her thoughts for the tournament. However, the 27-year-old is not ready to throw in the towel just yet and has vowed to do everything she can to make the final squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Her (Wiegman's) comments were made to keep the pressure off. It’s not given me a solid no, but she hasn’t said yes either. She is preparing for a World Cup without me, but I could still be picked. And miracles do happen," Mead has told The Telegraph.

"I’ve certainly not given up. She has not given up on me going either. Not yet. I’ve been given a glimmer of hope. I’m a realistic person. I know it’s going to be extremely hard. But you give me a glimmer of hope and I will take it. It has given me something to work towards.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead has already held a meeting with Wiegman and the England team doctor, with it agreed that a final decision will be taken about her participation at the World Cup in May. She added: "I sat down with Sarina a couple of weeks ago. She pulled me in with the doctor from England and I was like, ‘Oh, no, she’s bringing the doc in’. That’s never going to be a good chat, is it? She was really transparent. As a player, with the things I have achieved and done for England, she obviously wants me there. But Sarina also wanted to remind me that, unless I want to retire after this World Cup, I can still play for England for a lot more years.

“We were on the same page. My motivation in my rehab is to get as close to going to the World Cup as I possibly can. It gives me a target. That is still my target. I put that across to her and she was happy with that. I’m doing really well. I’m going to continue working hard and she will revisit it in May. That’s when a decision will be made."

WHAT NEXT FOR MEAD? The Euro 2022 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament winner will be a huge miss for the Lionesses if she fails to make the plane for Australia and New Zealand, but still has age on her side when it comes to a potential appearance at the next World Cup finals in 2027.