Mbappe calls for PSG players to 'respect each other' after humbling Monaco defeat

Kylian Mbappe urged his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates to show more respect and professionalism after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Monaco.

The Ligue 1 leaders were thrashed on Sunday to increase discontent in the wake of their elimination from the Champions League.

They are still on course to win the title, but Mbappe and captain Marquinhos were not happy with the result or the performance on display at the weekend.

What has been said?

"We lost to a great team who are playing to get into Europe. They were determined and carried out their game plan," ex-Monaco star Mbappe explained to Amazon Prime Video after the final whistle.

"I hope they get into Europe. They deserved to win.

"The goal is to go for the 10th league title. The rest doesn't matter.

"Even if we win 8-0 or 9-0, people will still be thinking about the Champions League. We must remain professional and respect each other.

"We have to respect the fans who support us, the people and our families. You have to respect yourself if you have a shred of respect for what you do."

'A catastrophe'

Brazil defender Marquinhos offered a similarly harsh analysis of his team's showing: stating that if they continued in this vein PSG might even miss out on Ligue 1, where they currently enjoy a 12-point lead at the top over rivals Marseille.

"It's a catastrophe and difficult to digest. It's our worst game of the year," he told reporters.

"We're in a tough spell and we can't throw it all away. We have to work together to get out of this moment.

"There were a lot of expectations [against Real Madrid] and the defeat hurt us. We still have goals to chase. If we keep performing like this, the title will be in danger. We have to stay on our toes."

