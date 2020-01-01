Maxime: Kagera Sugar coach breaks silence on Yanga SC deal

The Sugar Millers coach has revealed contact with the Tanzanian giants and could seal a move as soon as he agrees on a deal

Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime has revealed for the first time he has been offered a coaching role at Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Rumours that Maxime was headed to Yanga started to speculate before he guided his side to the massive 3-0 victory over the Jangwani street-based side at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam midway into the Mainland season.

Maxime has now stated it is true he has been approached to sign for Yanga but was yet to return the contract forms since there are some areas, which need to be addressed before finalising the deal.

“It’s true Yanga offered me a contract and I still have the document because there are some clauses in it that need to be agreed by both of us. If things go well, I am a football coach ready to work anywhere,” Maxime is quoted by Daily News.

Asked whether he will work as the head coach or assistant if the deal is sealed, Maxime replied that in life, you look for the benefits.

“I am still in the learning process as a football coach because my age requires me to do so,” Maxime continued.

“Coaching Kagera does not mean I have reached the peak of my career. If you get a chance to be either at Simba SC or Yanga, you grasp many things because these teams regularly play in international competitions as such; You add value to your coaching career.

“In that case, forget about being Head Coach or Assistant Coach but rather how you will be able to move on.”

Kagera Sugar are ninth on the table with 41 points from 29 games and they look certain to remain in the top-flight league next season as they are much better as far as the relegation battle is concerned.

Until now, Maxime has led his team to 12 wins, 12 loses and 5 draws with eight more league matches to be played by them as the season nears the end.