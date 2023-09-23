Explained: Why Mauricio Pochettino chose Conor Gallagher as Chelsea captain over Enzo Fernandez

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that Conor Gallagher was captain against Bournemouth last Sunday as Enzo Fernandez is struggling with his English.

Gallagher captain for first time at Bournemouth

Many questioned the decision

Pochettino explains why he made it.

WHAT HAPPENED? Many eyebrows raised when looking at Chelsea's team sheet at the Vitality Stadiumon Sunday as Gallagher was named captain of his boyhood club, despite being touted for a move away from the Bridge all summer. Many thought Fernandez would be the obvious option in the absence of Reece James, or Thiago Silva for that matter, but Pochettino handed it to the 23-year-old midfielder

WHY WAS HE GIVEN CAPTAINCY? Ahead of Chelsea' game against Aston Villa on Sunday, Pochettino explained that Fernandez is still having troubles grasping English, making communication, something that is vital for a captain, difficult at best. He also has an eye on the future, hence why it wasn't given to Silva either.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Pochettino said: "Thiago is an experienced player that doesn't need the armband and then I think it's important to build something for the future. Not only the present but the future. He is there and the captain is not only to put the armband on your arm. Enzo is still struggling with his English."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen as to whether Gallagher will keep the armband. What is clear is that Chelsea, and Pochettino, could do with finding a semi-permanent solution as James' injury problems continue to plague him with the captain not featuring since the opening day draw with Liverpool.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR GALLAGHER: He'll be hoping his manager sticks to the same decision of last week and names him captain at Stamford Bridge for the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday.