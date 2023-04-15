Matthijs de Ligt's depressing Bayern Munich verdict: At least it can't get any worse!

Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt had an honest reponse to his side's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Hoffenheim forced Bayern to settle for a draw

Bavarians had a goal disallowed in the 73rd minute

Face 3-0 Man City deficit midweek

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bavarians saw an early lead slip away, and were forced to share the spoils with 13th-placed Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena. Bayern led until the 70th minute, when Andrej Kramaric curled in a free-kick to snag a point.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Ligt was critical of Bayern's performance, which saw them fail to extend their lead atop the Bundesliga after Borussia Dortmund drew with Stuttgart.

"It can't get any worse than today," De Ligt told SPORT1 following the contest.

AND WHAT'S MORE: New manager Thomas Tuchel echoed his sentiment: "It feels like a loss, to be honest... it was nowhere near good enough to the level we want from ourselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have now only won one of their last four contests, setting Tuchel's time at the helm off to a rocky start.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Bavarians host Man City in the Champions League quarter-final, where they face the challenge of overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit following a thrashing at the Etihad Stadium.