Massimiliano Allegri to be offered 'monster' quadruple-your-money €28m salary to move to Saudi Arabia despite disastrous campaign with Juventus

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will reportedly be offered a €28m salary to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Hilal, who were interested in signing Lionel Messi before the Argentine decided to join Inter Miami, are now chasing Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and are reportedly ready to offer him a massive salary of €28 million, almost four times more than what he was earning at Juventus (€7m plus bonuses), to lure the Italian according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also states that representatives of the Saudi outfit will meet Allegri in Monte Carlo within the next 48 hours to finalise a deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: All eyes have been on Saudi Arabian clubs in recent times as they are pushing to sign some of the top talents in Europe. After Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January, Karim Benzema has now joined Al-Ittihad and players like N'Golo Kante and Sergio Ramos are also reportedly on their way to the Middle East.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI? Earlier this week, Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino confirmed that despite the poor results this season, there are no doubts over the club wishing to continue into next season with Allegri at the helm. The manager is set to head out on a vacation but there is now speculation he will need to make a decision regarding his future within the next few days.