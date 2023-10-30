Top of the stops! England and Man Utd star Mary Earps secures highest ever finish for a female goalkeeper at 2023 Ballon d'Or awards

- Earps fifth at Ballon d'Or
- Highest ever finish for female goalkeeper
- Helped England reach World Cup final
WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United and Lionesses goalkeeper was named the fifth-best female player in the world at the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony on Monday. The previous best ranking for a goalkeeper was 12th, achieved by Sari van Veenendaal in 2019 and Christiane Endler in 2021 and 2022. Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati took the top prize.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earps enjoyed a superb 2022/23 season as England reached the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup - where she was named the tournament's best 'keeper - and United finished second in the Women's Super League.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR EARPS? Earps is currently on international duty and will be fully focused on England's Nations League meeting with Belgium on Tuesday. Her next assignment with United is a trip to Brighton on Sunday.