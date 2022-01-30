Manchester United release statement after allegations emerge against Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have released a statement after allegations were made against Mason Greenwood.

The Old Trafford side made it clear that they are aware of “images and allegations” that appeared on social media regarding the 20-year-old striker.

On Sunday morning, a spokesperson for United said that the club “does not condone violence of any kind”.

The statement in full reads: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

A graduate of Man Utd's academy, Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for the club.

The Red Devils are next in action on February 4, when they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.