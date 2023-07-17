Manchester United reject West Ham loan offer for former captain Harry Maguire out of hand

Manchester United have rejected a loan bid from West Ham for their former captain Harry Maguire, who has been told he can leave the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers' bid to sign the defender was given short shrift by the Red Devils, per The Guardian. The London club are open to doing business for Maguire this summer but believe his asking price - which has been reported to be £50 million ($65m) - is prohibitive.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Irons are said to be exploring the prospect of signing Maguire in a deal that could include an obligation to buy. The England international saw his salary increased when Man Utd qualified for the Champions League and the Hammers do not have the capacity to match his demands.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maguire has been told by England boss Gareth Southgate that he must play regularly if he is to make the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, so he may have to make a decision this summer. Such is Erik ten Hag's desire to move the defender on, he has stripped him of the club's captaincy.

WHAT NEXT? Maguire will hope to clarify his future soon ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season.