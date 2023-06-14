Manchester United make their move! Chelsea reject opening £40m bid for contract rebel Mason Mount

Chelsea have rejected Manchester United's opening £40 million ($50m) bid for Mason Mount, with the Blues demanding £70m ($88.8m) for the midfielder.

United make Mount a key target

First bid tabled and rejected

Chelsea open to keeping Mount

WHAT HAPPENED? United's first offer has been tabled for Mount and has been turned down, with the Red Devils falling short of Chelsea's £70m ($88.8m) valuation, per the Daily Telegraph. The England star's contract expires next summer and United appear to be pursuing a strategy that will leave the Blues to decide whether to stick or twist. They are confident Mount does not want to sign a new contract at Chelsea, so the Blues face the prospect of deciding to sell him this summer, or risk losing him for nothing at the end of the 2023-24 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen whether United make a new bid for Mount but Mauricio Pochettino was open to keeping him at the club, although he has already rejected two offers from the Blues to extend his deal. United may aim to drag the pursuit out in the hope that Chelsea are forced to lower their valuation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Erik ten Hag is reported to have made Mount one of his key summer targets as United look to bolster their squad for their return to the Champions League next season. Meanwhile, Pochettino's side are in a position where they need to trim a bloated squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? A number of players have been linked with summer departures, including Kai Havertz, who is being pursued by Arsenal, and Christian Pulisic, who is wanted by Juventus.