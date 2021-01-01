Manchester City striker Aguero reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

The Argentine is the latest Citizens player to contract the virus, saying he was already in self-isolation following close contact with a carrier

striker Sergio Aguero has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and had already been self-isolating following close contact with another person who had Covid-19.

Aguero, who has struggled with injuries this season, did not feature in City's win over on Wednesday night and has not featured for the team since January 3, when he made a four-minute cameo in the 3-1 victory against .

He wrote on Twitter: "After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19. I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"

More teams

After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19. I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!

— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 21, 2021

Manchester City have been one of the worst-affected clubs in the Premier League in terms of the number of positive coronavirus tests, with Aguero now making it a total of nine players having tested positive for Covid-19.

That includes first-team stars such as Eric Garcia, Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, who all missed City's win over Chelsea. Goalkeeper Scott Carson and 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer then tested positive on January 6.

The latest news will come as a concern to head coach Guardiola, who has barely been able to use his talismanic striker through the majority of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Article continues below

Aguero has featured in only nine games this season for City, playing just 260 minutes in total. He has not completed a full match for his club in 2020-21, and has scored just twice, both in the group stages.

Despite their struggles with coronavirus, City have been in good form recently, winning their last six Premier League matches in a row to move up to second in the table, two points behind leaders .

Their next game is on Saturday evening in the fourth round, away to fourth-tier side Cheltenham Town. There is no indication of the game being in jeopardy, as Aguero says he was in self-isolation before finding out he was positive and so is unlikely to have passed the virus on to any of his team mates or the Manchester City coaching staff.