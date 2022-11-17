Manchester City deny Ronaldo transfer was 'close' after United star's Piers Morgan interview claim

Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that a transfer to Manchester City was "close" is wide of the mark, the club has reportedly told ESPN.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? In a now infamous interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV that has made a lot of noise, City have responded to one of the claims of the Portugal international. Ronaldo insisted that a move to the blue side of Manchester in the summer of 2021 was "close", however, the club itself has reportedly denied that was the case.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ESPN reports that City have dismissed Ronaldo's claim as "false", insisting that his comments are "not reflective" of the club's interest during the summer window, which they describe as being "mild". City are the second club in quick succession to play down links to the forward, after Sporting's director Frederico Varandas insisted that his return has ''never been on the table''.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's not just potential suitors that are looking to distance themselves from the 37-year-old. While his current employers Manchester United are reportedly looking into legal action against the player, the effect on the dressing room has been devastating too, with the United squad allegedly calling for him to go before the end of the World Cup.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While he recovers from a stomach bug that has ruled him out of Portugal's warm-up match against Nigeria, Ronaldo will look to feature in their World Cup opener against Ghana next Thursday. His future at Old Trafford, meanwhile, looks bleak to say the least.