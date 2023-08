Manchester City have confirmed that Aymeric Laporte has left the treble winners to move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

City confirm Laporte exit

Spanish defender joins Al Nassr

Laporte joined City from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 WHAT HAPPENED? City have confirmed that Laporte is leaving the club after six trophy-laden seasons to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on a permanent deal. More to follow... Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 46356 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 45% Manchester City

17% Arsenal

15% Manchester United

10% Liverpool

6% Chelsea

6% Other 46356 Votes Article continues below